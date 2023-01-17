House fires claim lives of two York County residents

Two houses fires that occurred just hours apart led to the deaths of two York County residents Monday.

The first occurred just after 3 p.m. when multiple fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township and found a 72-year-old woman dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the woman died from a medical event or if she succumbed from inhaling too much smoke from the fire, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office will conduct further testing to determine the cause and manner of death. No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology exam will be done.

York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene to certify the death. The woman was pronounced dead at 3:57 p.m.

Trooper James Grothey, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, said the woman who died in the fire lived at the house and that the home was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Police and fire personnel reported that the fire broke out in the garage of the residence, the coroner’s report said.

Grothey said that while the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The woman’s identity will be released after her family is notified, the coroner's report said.

Another house fire in Peach Bottom Township claimed the life of a 71-year-old man.

Fire crews were dispatched to the first block of Juniper Road just after 5 p.m. The man was found dead by emergency crews not long after they arrived at the scene, according to a report by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Attempts by emergency crews to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:42 p.m.

York County Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill responded to the scene to certify the death.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Grothey said that the man who died in the fire owned the house and, although the cause of the fire is under investigation, it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

No autopsy will be performed on the man, but a routine toxicology exam will be done, according to the coroner's office.