New tourism app gives visitors an in-depth guide to downtown York City

Downtown Inc recently launched a virtual interactive map of York City on the distrx app, which offers visitors an interactive tourism guide.

The free virtual map features information on businesses, restaurants and parking spots around the city and is available on the Google and Apple app stores now.

"It’s really exciting for us here in downtown York," said Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc, a York City nonprofit affiliated with the York County Economic Alliance that seeks to enhance and encourage investment in the downtown area.

Desmarais said he first saw the app during a presentation at the National Mainstreet Conference last year. After seeing its successful use in other communities, he said he wanted to bring it to York.

If someone has the app on their phone, when they enter downtown York, they will get a welcome message and information a visitor might want to know about the area, Desmarais said.

Desmarais said the app helps visitors take full advantage of the tremendous growth the downtown area has seen.

"Over the past few years, Downtown York has witnessed incredible growth," he said, "with the addition of more than 60 new businesses, including world-class dining, entertainment, boutiques and other amenities."

The distrix app is free for the public to use, he said, although a paid version allows merchants to organize group activities, such as tours.

To learn more about Downtown Inc and the distrix York map, visit www.downtownyorkpa.com/.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.