MLK event empowers York: 'I just want to see a better day for all of our kids'

What is life's most persistent and urgent question?

Jamiel Alexander, the president of the York Branch of the NAACP, asked this aloud to a crowd Monday morning.

Silence.

Standing in front of a crowd gathered to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at the YMCA TechRev Center, he strode purposefully across the room before asking it again. When the crowd again didn't answer, he filled the silence: "What are you doing for others?"

Alexander, who lost his father 10 days ago, came out to support the inaugural "I Have a Dream Conference" to reiterate King's message of community service — despite his grief. He wouldn't miss the chance to support his friend Tavon Parker, who worked to put the event together in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Parker, born and raised in York City all his life, grew up only knowing Crispus Attucks as the place to be on Martin Luther King Jr., Day.

Now in a position to give back to the community, Parker is finally hosting his own event. The conference is hosted by Parker's nonprofit, The Advantage Program, an organization dedicated to helping York's boys succeed in life.

As attendees munched on breakfast sandwiches in the morning, pianist Kenyon Portee filled the TechRev Center with delicate melodies.

"I've been given the job to deliver some of the songs that are monumental in Black History," Portee said. "I'm going to present a song originally written by James Weldon Johnson for a presentation and celebration for Abraham Lincoln's birthday — we know it as the 'Negro National Anthem.'"

Though copies of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" were not provided, this didn't stop many older attendees from closing their eyes, swaying to the music and singing along.

All different types of art made its way centerstage during the Monday celebration. While Temple Guard students brought the energy, a poem by Jerald Proctor Sr. established a more serious tone.

"I'm so mad I feel like crying. Truth of the reality is, our kids are dying," Proctor said, reciting his poem. "I want to teach you the best way I know how to let you know your life has value — because we lack education and that ain't cool — because they'll build another jail before they build another school."

Proctor is a hall monitor and volleyball coach in the York City School District, so providing children with an education is personal for him.

"The passion comes from the things I see," Proctor said. "You see crime, you see poverty. You see good kids in school, you see good grades. You see so many different aspects of life living in the city."

Particularly, the line in his poem that speaks to him the most, is the verse dealing with incarceration.

"We have a lot of good kids in our community, some are just a little bit misguided and some of them are just on the fence," he said. "So that's the audience that I'm trying to reach. And I just want to see a better day for all of our kids."

Parker, a 2013 William Penn Senior High School graduate, was accepted to Millersville University on a basketball scholarship. His grades slipped, however, and he was forced to drop out after losing his scholarship.

He returned to York City, fell into the "wrong crowd" and began selling drugs — later going to jail for 14 months from 2017 to 2018, Parker said.

He is now a motivational speaker, business owner and founder of The Advantage Program nonprofit.

Parker is doing exactly what he knew he always was going to do: provide children with a better chance. He can't do it alone, he said, which is why collaborating and involving the entire community is key.

"It motivates me and inspires me. It kind of gets me going and gives me butterflies," Parker said. "The Advantage Program can't save York. But together, I firmly believe if everybody does a little bit, nobody has to do a lot."