Man dies at York Hospital after head-on collision

A Franklin County man died at WellSpan York Hospital following a head-on crash Friday.

Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a rental car north in the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, near his home in Franklin County, when investigators said he crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The York County Coroner’s Office, citing Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, said Padalia was seen driving erratically shortly before the crash.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, but he died about an hour and 20 minutes later, the coroner’s release says.

The other driver in the crash, a 79-year-old man from Greencastle, was taken to a local medical center in Franklin County with suspected minor injuries, according to the state police report.

Padalia’s address in the release was listed as the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway.

The coroner’s office found he died accidentally from blunt force trauma injuries. Samples for a routine toxicology exam were also obtained, according to the release.

