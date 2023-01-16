Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper sues York County landfill over water contamination

The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper sued Modern Landfill in order to hasten efforts to address water contamination first documented in 2017.

Wastewater discharged from Modern Landfill into Kreutz Creek exceeded various pollutant thresholds enforced by the state Department of Environmental Protection since at least 2017, leading to a 2020 consent decree outlining mandatory steps to remedy the problem.

Those steps, including the construction of a new wastewater treatment system, were delayed in recent years — in part due to the COVID pandemic — with the approval of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"The first thing is obviously to correct the violations and the second thing is for them to pay penalties for those violations," said Ted Evgeniadis, who leads the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, which routinely takes water samples — among other conservation activities — in the region.

Tim O'Donnell, the landfill's general manager, said the company is reviewing the complaint but cannot comment on pending litigation.

"Modern Landfill remains compliant with the consent agreement it signed with the [DEP], and continues to work with the DEP on the issues being raised by the Riverkeeper," O'Donnell said.

MORE:Dante Mullinix's mother to return to court on child endangerment charge

MORE:York High's Jacere Vega nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

MORE:'Horrific': Led by York City, county records most homicides ever in 2022

DEP spokesperson John Repetz said the regulatory agency does not comment on pending litigation. State inspectors found elevated levels of boron and osmotic pressure, resulting in the 2020 consent decree.

Water tests in the area around the landfill also showed elevated levels of so-called "forever chemicals." The levels of PFOS and PFOA measured in the landfill’s discharges are 18,715 and 211,750 times higher, respectively, than the EPA guidance levels, according to Riverkeeper data.

PFAS, shorthand for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals widely used in consumer products that are resistant to heat, water and oil and do not break down easily, according to the DEP.

While there is no enforceable limit of PFAS levels in wastewater discharge at a federal or state yet, Evgeniadis noted that PFAS levels in the creek exceed the Enviromental Protection Agency's PFAS health advisory limits for drinking water.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Evgeniadis said his organization hopes to work collaboratively with Republic Services, the company that operates the landfill, in order to more quickly address the contamination issues.

If the violations are corrected, he said, the lawsuit — which the environmental group threatened in November —wouldn't go any further.

Republic Services should have around 60 days to answer the complaint, Evgeniadis said.

Despite being in violation of DEP standards for so long, Republic Services has been taking steps to address these issues. As of December, O'Donnell said $23 million worth of wastewater treatment upgrades were 60% completed.

In addition to several new wastewater storage and treatment tanks, Republic is installing two reverse osmosis filters which provide one of the highest levels of water filtration. A reverse osmosis filter can also remove PFAS from waste water, however it does not destroy it.

The full lawsuit can be found on the Riverkeepers website here: https://e63b45.a2cdn1.secureserver.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2023.01.11-ECF-1-Complaint.pdf.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.