AARP offers free tax services for adults over 50

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is offering free tax services for adults over 50 with middle to low income for the 2023 tax season.

Tax aide volunteers can prepare personal income tax returns, including those with basic self-employment, said Dick Hershey, a York AARP tax aide. However, business returns such as corporate, partnership, limited partnership, farm income or rental income cannot be done through the program.

Last year, nearly 100 volunteers helped file more than 3,800 federal, state and local tax returns for York County taxpayers.

Hershey has been volunteering in the program for 19 years and said their locations often remain the same but occasionally change.

There are 14 locations in York County this year for those looking for help in filing their income tax returns. Individuals should bring the photo ID and proof of Social Security or ITIN numbers for those on the tax return.

Starting mid-January, individuals can make appointments for the program until the end of the 2023 tax season. However, appointments typically fill up around two-thirds of the way through the season.

Individuals can make appointments online at www.yorkaarptaxaide.com/ or by calling any of the locations listed below: