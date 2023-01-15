York Water bills to rise after settlement with state PUC

Rates will increase for approximately 75,000 York Water Co. customers after the state's Public Utility Commission approved the changes on Thursday.

The PUC settlement will result in a $13.5 million increase in annual revenue for York Water — which initially sought a rate increase that would generate revenue of $20.3 million annually, according to the PUC.

The increase comes as a result of inflationary pressures, according to York Water Co. President JT Hand.

"We believe this is a fair and reasonable result that allows the Company to recover approximately $176 million in recent investments in system improvements and infrastructure replacements and allows us to continue to meet the current and future needs of our customers," Hand said in a news release.

For an average York Water Co. customer using 4,027 gallons in a month, the bill will go up from $46.49 per month to $53.06 per month, or an increase of 22 cents per day, according to the company.

The new rates will become effective on March 1.

Last May, York Water Co. proposed an increase of almost 34% for water customers and 35% for wastewater customers. The settlement with PUC puts the water rate increase at an average of 19.5% for residential customers and around 29% for businesses.

The company had asked for a wastewater rate increase of 35%, and the settlement provides for an increase of more than 45% for wastewater customers.

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to not ask for another rate increase for two years and to add more funding to the York Water Cares Low Income Customer Assistance Program.

The last time York Water Co. increased rates was in 2019.

York Water Co. provides water service to customers in York and Adams counties, along with wastewater services to customers in York, Adams and Franklin counties.