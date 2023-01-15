Lottery ticket worth $1.66 million sold at York County store

Staff report

Time to check those lottery tickets.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.66 million for Thursday's drawing was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on Limekiln Road in New Cumberland and matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win the jackpot. The story will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets should immediately be signed on the back.

To claim the prize, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

For the Match 6 game, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49. The Match 6 lottery is drawn every evening.

