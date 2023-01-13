Vermin in the oven? Bedroom in the kitchen? Apparently so at area bakery, inspector says

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 1/7/2023

DUTCH BAKERY - 700 YORK RD. - DOVER, PA

Observed flour, potato flakes and brown sugar food ingredient storage containers, in the prep/cook area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Food dispensing utensil in flour observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

Observed icing and cake mix food stored directly on the floor in the prep area near the two-door oven, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Eggs held at 74 °F, on the shelf under the prep table in the prep area, rather than 45°F or below as required.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the upright cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in upright cooler and glass top chest freezer equipment.

Observed single-service, single-use articles (a box of aluminum pans) stored near the two-door oven and directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Observed bedding and pillows in the food facility under the two-door oven, indicating use of the food facility as a sleeping quarters.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed an open #10 can of cherries and a pot of "sticky sauce" on the shelves at the prep table and stored open with no covering.

Sponges observed in the slop sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces.

Observed gaskets and doors on upright two-door cooler with drawer freezer on the bottom, in prep area, with an accumulation of dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed interior of glass topped chest freezer with accumulation of rust, dirt and food debris on the interior top rim of the freezer, on a non-food contact surface.

Food facility was not using the three-bay sink for manual ware-washing. Instead, they were using the slop sink for ware-washing with no sanitizing step.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sanitizer for ware-washing sink was not available for use during all hours of operation. When questioning employees about sanitizer, they stated they do not use sanitizer in the sink for cleaning dishes.

Observed numerous single use aluminum pans being save to re-used for food preparation.

Observed food debris in drawers where serving utensils, knives, grates, whisks, etc. were stored contaminating stored utensils.

New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.

A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. And certification was expired in 2019.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in back corner of the two-door oven, but facility does not have a pest control program. Responsibility of the Market Management. Discussed with Market Management and they are sending verification of pest control when acquired.

Inspection Violations: 1/5/2023

HIGH'S #153 - 3311 N. GEORGE ST. - EMIGSVILLE, PA

Follow-up to 12-20-2022 inspection

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Old food residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Observed a microfiber long handled duster stored in a case of single use cups.

Facility does not have sanitizer available to properly wash/rinse/sanitize utensils, small wares, and food contact surfaces.

Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

Inspection Violations: 1/4/2023

FREY DADDY'S PIZZA AND MORE - 2899 WHITEFORD RD. - YORK, PA