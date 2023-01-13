LOCAL

Police search for 10-year-old girl who ran away from York City home

Staff report

York City Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who ran away from home on Thursday.

Jah'nae Cook-Jamison, 10, ran away from home and was last seen Thursday in the area of 205 Chestnut St. in the city, police said.

Jah'nae is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She was wearing a pink fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who has infomation about Jah'nae is asked to contact the York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkdcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

