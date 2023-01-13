Blustery weekend expected in York County

A rainy Friday morning is expected to give way to a windy weekend in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Friday's high temperature should be near 48 and the low 29. Winds pick up after the rain moves out Friday, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday will be blustery, with winds blowing around 14 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The high will be near 37 and the low 24. A north wind is expected to blow 11 to 14 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A blustery Sunday is expected, as well, with a high near 42 and a low of 26. A north wind between 9 and 11 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph, are expected.

Here is the outlook for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and the first part of the work week:

MLK Jr. Day – Monday – It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of light rain before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday night: There will be 40% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: There is a 70% chance of rain with a high near 50.