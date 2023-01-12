York County Economic Alliance names new board members

The York County Economic Alliance has named two new board members, both involved in local businesses.

Deirdre Fultz of Harley-Davidson Inc. and Sara Parrish of CampusDoor are now directors, the economic advocacy organization announced Tuesday.

"Dee Dee and Sara are leaders in their fields of manufacturing and technology, and are outstanding additions to the YCEA board,” Jeff Vermeulen, chair of the YCEA's board of directors, said in a release. “We continue to see these industries grow tremendously in York County and our region and having these leaders will strengthen our ability to support that growth.”

The organization also announced Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino York, was named to its executive committee and appointed secretary.

"Dee Dee" Fultz is the general manager of Harley-Davidson's York Vehicle Assembly Operations. She was named one of the Top 100 Women in the Automotive Industry by Automotive News and received a lifetime achievement award from Women of Color, STEM recently, according to the release.

Parrish is president of CampusDoor and a native of central Pennsylvania. The student loan company moved its operations to York County in January 2022.

Warren began his career with Hollywood Casino York owner Penn National Gaming in 2016 and was responsible for finance operations at three PNG facilities in Massachusetts, Indiana and Colorado before relocating to York.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.