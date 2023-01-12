Traffic stop nets York City Police suspect in September homicide

York City Police made an arrest Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last year.

Tyrell Christian, 28, was wanted in the Sept. 28 murder of Ethan Mooney. Christian was arraigned on criminal homicide charges early Thursday morning in the court of District Judge James H. Morgan.

Christian was apprehended after York City Police made a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the first block of North West Street for an expired registration. According to police, during the traffic stop it was discovered one of the occupants of the vehicle was Christian, who was wanted for the murder of Mooney.

According to police, Christian began to run away as officers attempted to take him into custody. Officers chased down Christian and made the arrest. Officers also discovered a firearm where Christian was sitting in the vehicle.

Christian was also charged with possession of a firearm prohibited and possession of a firearm with the manufacturers number altered, both second-degree felonies. He was also charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors of various degrees.

Mooney was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Sept. 27 in the 500 block of West Market Street. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his wounds in the early morning hours Sept. 28.

Statements from a pair of witnesses and video surveillance footage helped York City Police file criminal homicide charges against Christian, police said.

Five spent shell casings were found at the scene by investigators, according to court documents.

Police interviewed the first witness at the scene, according to court records. The person had seen Mooney that night but had left the area. That witness told police she heard that “Big Diablo” shot Mooney because he “disrespected his girl." The first witness identified Christian as “Big Diablo” after being a shown a photo, court documents state, and police found out that Christian was driving a gray Jeep.

Surveillance footage near the scene of the shooting showed a gray or silver Jeep parking and a man getting out of it. A second witness, driving a silver sedan, pulled up to the scene just after the Jeep parked. The second witness was seen running to his car and leaving as shots rang out, according to court documents. The man driving the Jeep was later seen on the footage driving away from the area after five shots were fired.

The second witness was found the next day by police and interviewed, court documents state. He said he had purchased crack from Christian the night of the shooting. The second witness identified Christian’s vehicle, saw him approach Mooney and heard the first shot ring out, then left the scene, police said.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Jan. 20.