Gas pipeline replacement to close West York road

A West York road will be closed later this month road closure is planned for later this month in West York.

The 1300 block of West King Street will be shut from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 as Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania replaces a pipeline. A detour will be in place along South Highland Avenue, West Poplar Street and Hoke Street.

MORE:'Horrific': Led by York City, county records most homicides ever in 2022

MORE:Dante Mullinix's mother to return to court on child endangerment charge

Motorists in the area should use caution when driving in the area of the work zones and be prepared for slowed or stopped traffic in the area during the work period, Columbia Gas said in a statement.

Motorists should also keep a safe distance between vehicles when driving in those areas, reduce speeds in work zones and obey flaggers and posted signs, including those for detours and parking restrictions.