DCNR honors citizen who saved man from drowning at Codorus State Park

Michael Orenzoff did something out of the ordinary in early December — he jumped into Lake Marburg.

While going for a swim in near 43 degree water is rarely recommended, Orenzoff wasn't out there for fun, he was rescuing a man who was drowning.

John Norbeck, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deputy secretary, honored Orenzoff at the Codorus State Park Visitors Center in Hanover on Wednesday. Norbeck presented Orenzoff with a citation on behalf of DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dun, who could not attend the event.

"You are a rock star, by the way," Norbeck said to Orenzoff.

Around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, Orenzoff was walking his dog near the marina on Lake Marburg when he heard a man yelling, he said.

Orenzoff saw a man in the water and at first thought he might be doing a "Polar Bear Plunge type thing," but he quickly realized the man was drowning. He then jumped into the cold water and swam out. He said his feet couldn't touch the bottom of the lake when he reached the man.

"I figured I'd grab him and push him and do like a side paddle until I got close enough to the shore where I could stand," Orenzoff said.

The man was semi alert when they reached the shore. Emergency personnel took him to WellSpan York Hospital, and he is OK, DCNR press secretary Wesley Robinson said.

