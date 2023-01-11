Rain expected to give way to pleasant holiday weekend

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend is shaping up to be sunny and mild.

Wednesday's forecast calls for increasing clouds with a high temperature near 42 and a low of around 37. There is a 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Thursday is expected to have a high of 50, with a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m., climbing to 80% by evening, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

The weekend forecast starts off with a 30% chance of rain Friday and a high near 48 and a low of 29. It will continue to be breezy, with wind gusts of 30 mph possible.

Here is the outlook for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend:

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.