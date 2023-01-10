Rainy days ahead for York County

Rainy days are coming to York County this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a cloudy to partly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 43 and a low around 31, rain comes into the forecast Wednesday.

Clouds increase Wednesday with a high of 45 and rain chances go to 20% Wednesday night. The slight chance of rain will come around 1 a.m.

Thursday, rain chances grow to 30% after 1 p.m. with a high near 49 degrees with wind gusting as high as 25 mph with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Thursday night, there is an 80% chance for rain with precipitation amounts between a quarter and a half an inch.

The possibility of rain continues into Friday with a 40% chance and a high near of 49.

Friday night, there is a 30% chance of a rain and snow mix with a low temperature near 32

Things are forecast to be drier for the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy to partly cloudy with a high near 39 and a low around 28.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 42 and a low near 27 degrees.

The early forecast for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday is partly sunny with a high near 46.