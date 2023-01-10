LOCAL

FestivICE returns to downtown York with art, food and a massive ice slide

Noel Miller
York Dispatch

FestivICE returns to York City's Cherry Lane this weekend, featuring a 40-foot-long ice slide open to kids and "anyone who is a kid at heart."

That's according to Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for the York Revolution, which is partnering with Traditions Bank to present the annual ice festival.

FestivICE will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Lane, located between West Philadelphia and West Market streets. There will be food trucks, live ice carvings and mascots throughout the day.

Mitch Schrader and Robert Higareda, left, of DiMartino Ice Company, shave ice on an ice slide installed in Cherry Lane Park in preparation for the Festive event Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The company, from Jeannette, Pa., uses about 10 tons of ice to create sculptures in York City and the "trail towns" in York County. Sculptures will be again be placed along the York County Heritage Rail Trail in Seven Valleys, Glen Rock, Railroad, and New Freedom. In its eighth year, Festivice will offer events and activities at Cherry Lane on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bill Kalina photo

Artists from the DiMartino Ice Co. will be displaying ice sculptures and making them in person until noon. There will be a DJ and several local live artists performing throughout the day on the FestivICE Wag Stage.

The ice slide will be made from several blocks of ice weighing anywhere from 250 pounds to 500 pounds and shaped so attendees can slide down it on toboggans.

More information about FestivICE can be found on the event website, festivice.com.