FestivICE returns to downtown York with art, food and a massive ice slide

FestivICE returns to York City's Cherry Lane this weekend, featuring a 40-foot-long ice slide open to kids and "anyone who is a kid at heart."

That's according to Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for the York Revolution, which is partnering with Traditions Bank to present the annual ice festival.

FestivICE will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Lane, located between West Philadelphia and West Market streets. There will be food trucks, live ice carvings and mascots throughout the day.

Artists from the DiMartino Ice Co. will be displaying ice sculptures and making them in person until noon. There will be a DJ and several local live artists performing throughout the day on the FestivICE Wag Stage.

The ice slide will be made from several blocks of ice weighing anywhere from 250 pounds to 500 pounds and shaped so attendees can slide down it on toboggans.

More information about FestivICE can be found on the event website, festivice.com.