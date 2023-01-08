Woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township Saturday evening.

The 55-year-old woman, whose name has not been released yet, died at the scene of the crash in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

Emergency officials arrived to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and discovered the 55-year-old had been traveling eastbound when she collided with a tractor-trailer stopped at a red light, the report stated.

According to witnesses, the woman increased her speed before hitting the tractor-trailer in front of her.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.