No deaths, but DUI arrests up significantly during New Year's holiday

No traffic-related fatalities were reported statewide during the three-day New Year’s holiday period, according to data released by the Pennsylvania State Police.

From Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, no one was killed in the 481 crashes reported throughout Pennsylvania. During the same period in last year, two people died. The number of crashes was up by 10 over last year.

There were 108 people injured in those crashes, up from the 97 injured the previous year.

In the three-county area covered by Troop J of the state place, which includes York County, 47 crashes were reported during the holiday period. That’s up significantly from last year when there were only 27 in Troop J’s territory.

There were 13 people injured in the three-county area this year, up from six.

There were 51 alcohol-related crashes this year statewide, up 10 from 2021 figures. In the York, Lancaster and Chester County area, there were five alcohol-related crashes, up one over last year.

The number of DUI arrests were up significantly in Pennsylvania. There were 356 DUI arrests made during the holiday period, up from 278 from last year. There were 23 DUI arrests made by Troop J this year, up from 17 last year.

Citation numbers were up significantly, both statewide and in Troop J’s territory. There were 4,126 citations handed out for speeding statewide, up from 3,632 last year. Troop J handed out 151 speeding tickets, up from 73 during the same period last year.

Citations for other offenses statewide totaled 8,301, which includes seat belt and child safety seat violations. That's up from the 6,601 in from the three days in 2021-22. Troop J handed out 340 citations for other offenses, including those for seat belts and child safety seat violations. Those numbers are up from the 266 handed out in Troop J's territory during the last New Year's Day holiday.