Inspector dings Caribbean eatery over cleanliness
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
MORE:'A deal is not done,' Perry says as GOP stalemate over House speaker continues
MORE:No deaths, but DUI arrests up significantly during New Year's holiday
MORE:Suspect arrested in 2021 shooting death at Manchester Township park
Inspection Violations: 12/29/2022
CARIBBEAN CHOICE - 1312 N. GEORGE ST. - YORK, PA.
- Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the small baine marie and two-door upright Advanco cooler, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the small baine marie and two door upright Advanco cooler, is not being date marked.
- Floor tiles in the prep/cook area made of ceramic tile and are cracked and broken and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.
- Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the three bay sink area.
- Numerous food ingredient storage containers and bottles (salt, water, sauces), in the prep/cook area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Three food utensils in prep/cook area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.
- Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Three large knives, hanging on a magnetic wall holder above the prep table near the small baine marie in the back cook/prep area, with food debris on blades of knives and magnetic holder. Five-gallon plastic bucket, stainless cylinder container, and metal rectangular pan, sitting near the shelf/three bay sink, with food debris and rust on the interior of the bucket and coming in contact with the utensils stored inside.
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Observed two wet wiping cloths in prep/cook area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Observed exhaust and heating vents, located in prep/cook area over food prep areas, with accumulation of static dust and can potentially contaminate food and equipment.