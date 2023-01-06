Coroner seeks deceased York County woman's family

The York County Coroner's Office is seeking the next-of-kin of a woman who died recently of natural causes in her home.

Ernestine Miller, who is in her 60s according to the coroner's office, was found dead in her York City residence.

If anyone has any information regarding her family, please call the York County Coroner's office at 717-840-7617.

