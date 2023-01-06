Celebrate MLK Day with the York City nonprofit giving local boys support

Tavon Parker, born and raised in York City all his life, grew up only knowing Crispus Attucks as the place to be on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a position now where he can give back to the community in which he lived, Parker is now hosting his own Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

"I just wanted to be able to take advantage of the fact that not too many community resources offered anything on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day," Parker said. "We wanted to be able to just provide another opportunity for the city."

The "I Have A Dream Conference" is slated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the YMCA Tech Rev Center, 301 W. Market St. The event is hosted by Parker's nonprofit, The Advantage Program, an organization designed at helping York's youth succeed in life.

Like many of the events offered by The Advantage Program, the upcoming MLK Jr. conference will provide both kids and adults with learning opportunities in social etiquette, hygiene, bullying and social media.

Parker's Advantage Program got its start in 2021.

As part of the program, participating students attend weekly meetings on topics such as financial literacy, community involvement, entrepreneurship and personal hygiene.

Each month, an overall theme guides weekly lessons and culminates in a trip outside York County.

Along with educational components, the planned conference will host guest speakers and a presentation about Martin Luther King, Jr.

Participating guests in attendance will include Jamiel Alexander, Mu Nu Sigma Chapter of York and the Social Friendship Masons Lodge.

Alexander, who for 10 years worked as a manager of youth and family programs at Crispus Attucks, now serves on various organizations including the York City General Authority Commission and the York NAACP.

Following a morning of education, the afternoon will provide attendees the chance to utilize the YMCA's activity facilities for swimming and basketball, Parker said.

Individuals who participate will be also encouraged to build goals — in stride with the New Year — and will have the chance to win awards and prizes.

"We just wanted to do this for for the community and be able to provide an opportunity for the speakers, as well as the community, to just kind of grow, Parker said. "I'm really looking forward to watch the community be built right in front of our eyes."

The event is free, and those interested in attending can RSVP by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-have-a-dream-conference-tickets-499859421987. Registration takes a few minutes and only requires an email address to complete.