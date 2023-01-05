Chance of snow in York County forecast

After some unusually warm temperatures to start 2023, York County residents may see a snowflake or two this weekend.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a 30% chance for a mix of rain and snow before 1 a.m. Monday, with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

That chance of snow comes after temperatures have been extremely mild for the first week of 2023.

Thursday’s predicted high will be near 56 with a 20% chance of rain, but temperatures will fall Thursday night to near 37 degrees as winds turn out of the northwest.

Friday’s high temperature will be a more seasonable 45, with wind between 6 and 13 mph and gusts up to 22 mph. The temperature falls to around 31 degrees Friday night.

Saturday’s high will be breezy with a high near 42. Wind will blow between 6 and 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures to start the work week will be on the cool side as well. Monday’s high will be near 45 with a low near 31. Tuesday’s high will be near 47 and with a low near 31.