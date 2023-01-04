Wednesday's high will be near 70 degrees, but don't get used to it
Wednesday's high temperature in York County will be near 70 degrees, but the unseasonably warm weather won’t be around much longer.
Wednesday is expected to be rainy with a high 67, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Wednesday night could see showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 10 p.m. The overnight low is expected to be 47.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 57 with a nighttime low of 37.
Friday starts a stretch of cooler temps, with a high near 47 and a low of 31.
The trend continues Saturday and Sunday with a high of 44 and a low of 28 Saturday and a high of 43 Sunday with a low of 33.
The cool temps continue into next week with a high of 46 and a low of 29 coming on Monday.