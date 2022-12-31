Grease, food debris and a bit of mold all over inspection reports

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 12/21/2022

DOMINO'S PIZZA - 546 S. MAIN ST. - SHREWSBURY, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

Two hand wash sinks located in the food prep area do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. There is one hand sink accessible to employees that does have adequate hot water.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed working buckets used for sanitizer in food prep area taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Food facility does not have a Health Awareness Reporting Procedure for food employees.

Observed chemicals / pesticides being stored in dry storage area on shelving above food, utensils, equipment.

GREAT WALL - 351 LOUCKS RD. - YORK, PA

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the two chest freezer cooling units. Lid of one chest freezer also needs to be replaced as lid does not close correctly and is broken at the hinges.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Numerous foods throughout the facility, in coke cooler, walk-in cooler, upright three door freezer, stored open with no covering.

Observed raw shrimp stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Assorted spices (corn starch, potato starch, flour, sugar and rice, food ingredient storage containers, on the back shelving area near the rear exit, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Also, two were not covered and two lids were not fitting correctly and stored partially open.

Observed food dispensing utensils stored inside of rice and spices containers with no handles. Facility dispensing food product using plastic cups and metal can.

Food dispensing utensil in assorted sauce buckets, non-potentially hazardous food observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container.

Observed two tubs of raw meats stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Manual can opener, four cleavers, one handled chopper, and five knives all stored on a magnetic holder on the wall in the back prep area near the three-bay sink, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Two shelves above three-bay sink, with food contact bowls, lids, tubs, assorted equipment, observed with accumulation of grease, food debris and dust and not clean to sight or touch.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the customer and employee restrooms.

Observed two tubs of raw meats uncovered and unprotected in the walk-in cooler area which is subject to potential contamination.

No date marking practices were observed for commercially processed or refrigerated read to eat foods in the entire facility, and held more than 24 hours.

Old food residue observed in the hand-wash sink in the prep/cook area, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Floors, under shelving, walls, ceilings (dust), counters, doors of equipment and exterior of all equipment of the food facility is extremely dirty, heavy grease, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Observed exterior of ten spice/rice tubs equipment, on the shelves near the rear exit, with a heavy accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Potential to contaminate spices and rice when lids are removed and debris falls into spices/rice.

Old unused equipment stored in employee eating area, should be removed from food facility.

Inspection Violations: 12/20/2022

HIGH'S #153 - 3311 N. GEORGE ST. - EMIGSVILLE, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Raw shell eggs are stored over ready to eat items in the retail cooler display.

Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

The hand wash sink in the food preparation area is being used to dispose of coffee and other liquid waste evidenced by brown staining in the sink.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Observed a leaf blower stored in case of single use cups.

Facility does not have sanitizer available to properly wash/rinse/sanitize utensils, small wares, and food contact surfaces.

Old unused equipment stored in food preparation/walk in cooler/ back-room area, should be removed from food facility.

Dirty mop being stored in 3 compartment ware washing sink.

Fountain soda machine dispensing nozzles, food contact surfaces, were observed to have heavy accumulation of mold-like residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Observed small flying insects around the grease trap and three-basin sink.

Inspection Violations: 12/15/2022

RAY'S FAMILY RESTAURANT - 7523 CARLISLE RD. - WELLSVILLE, PA