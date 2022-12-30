Rain could put damper on New Year's Eve celebrations
Chances are good that York County will ring in 2023 wet.
The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting an 80% chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are predicted.
By Saturday night, there is a 70% chance of rain before 1 a.m., with a between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain expected.
The high temperature for Saturday will be 55 with a low of 45 degrees. Winds Saturday night could gust as high as 20 mph.
New Year’s Day will be dry, with a high of 53 degrees and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 38 degrees.
Friday’s forecast, as a lead in to the weekend, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 and a low of 43.
Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the first part of the work week:
Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: There’s a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: There’s a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: Rain is likely with a 60% chance predicted. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday night: There is a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.