Police still looking for tractor trailer that struck, killed woman on I-83 offramp

The York County Coroner's Office identified a 37-year-old woman who was struck and killed by tractor trailer on Wednesday.

Kristi Why was walking with a friend near the I-83 offramp along Arsenal Road in West Manchester Township when Why fell and injured herself, according to the coroner's report. She was struck by a tractor trailer exiting I-83 before she could get back up.

The operator of the tractor trailer did not stop at the time. Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information about the incident. Anyone with information can call 717-428-1011.

Attempts by emergency personnel to revive the woman were unsuccessful and she was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Why will be performed at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause of death.