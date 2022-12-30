Goats eating Christmas trees? Yep, it's a thing.

Christmastime means a mad rush of families purchasing trees to decorate.

But, inevitably, some go unsold and left behind. So, after the holiday season, where do unused Christmas trees go?

York County-based tree farm Strathmeyer Christmas Trees has an answer.

"Believe it or not, goats actually like eating the trees," said owner Gerry Strathmeyer. "Between giving them to goats and turning trees into mulch, are pretty much what happens to them."

After the holiday season tree sales, Strathmeyer Christmas Trees ships off a majority of trees to a facility off-site who recycles trees into mulch.

Additionally, Strathmeyer said he keeps in contact with local goat farmers who are happy to come by the York Fairgrounds and pick up unsold trees for their own use.

"People will show up, I guess the word gets out among them," Strathmeyer said.

For York County residents who are looking to get rid of their tree — and pet some goats in the process — Dauphin County-based Batz Farm will gladly take them off your hands.

Goats will eat the entire tree: sappy bark, prickly pines and all, according to Batz Farm co-owner Kim Batz.

"The needles actually have antioxidants, vitamin c and minerals, so that's really important because they're always eating off the ground," Batz said. "It's just fun to see them munching on them."

People who are looking at an alternative when getting rid of their tree can visit the East Hanover Township farm, located at 45 Bullfrog Road.

Batz Farm, which primarily focuses on beef and pork production, also dabbles in goat entertainment: Baby goat cuddling sessions and goat yoga, for example, generate a lot of buzz for animal lovers, Batz said.

"It just helps them, since they're outside all year, to get a little extra nutrients to keep them healthy through the winter," Batz said.

Like Strathmeyer Christmas Trees, Batz Farm too uses trees to produce wood chips and fertilizer.

Though the holiday season might be the busiest season for Strathmeyer and his team, the work never stops.

Through the rest of winter and ahead of spring, Strathmeyer will primarily focus on preparing and cleaning equipment ahead of the planting season.

By spring, the tree farm will be prepared to plant 50,000 new trees, he said.

"Basically it's getting ready for spring planting, fertilizing and all that harvesting," Strathmeyer said.