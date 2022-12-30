Free Miller Music Festival to come town downtown York

Downtown York will be rocking out Jan. 7 thanks to a free music making event.

The Miller Music Festival, which is open to all ages, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live performances from students and professionals alike.

The Appell Center for the Performing Arts is the first stop at the festival. It will have festival auditions, performances by the Public Disco Porch and all-day musical storytime.

Sponsored by the York Music Teachers Association, the event is designed to promote young, local talents and encourage continuing music education.

More:Police still looking for tractor trailer that struck, killed woman on I-83 offramp

More:York County man accused of biting 10-month-old child

More:After marathon closing arguments, Tyree Bowie trial edges closer to jury's hands

The other stops are MarketView Arts, Heidelberg United Church of Christ, St. John Episcopal Church, Creative York and Central Market House. They will have an instrument “petting zoo,” a pipe organ “crawl,” singing with the York County Honors Choirs and more.

To learn more, go to https://www.yorkmusicteachers.org/event/miller-music-festival-general-registration/.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.