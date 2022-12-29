York County receives $1 million for Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration

York County will receive $1 million in grant funding for its part in Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration efforts.

The funding, which will be managed by the York County Planning Commission, is part of $12 million the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded to nearly 30 Pennsylvania counties.

"The requests that we sent into the DEP was for a list of projects totaling more than $16 million. So there's definitely a huge need for the funding," said Rachel Stahlman, York County's planning coordinator.

Between 2020 and 2022, previous funding went towards stream and creek restoration projects for local waterways, she said. These included projects like the Center Street Stream Bank Stabilization in Penn Township and Pine Run Stream Restoration in Windsor Township.

In addition to restoration projects, Stahlman said additional funding could be used for stream crossings for livestock and fencing around waterways to keep farm animals out.

To learn more about the York countywide action plan and the planning commissions work, visit its website at https://www.ycpc.org/459/York-Countywide-Action-Plan-for-Clean-Wa.

