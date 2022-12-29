Woman killed after being struck by tractor-trailer on Route 30

A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was hit by a tractor-trailer in Manchester Township.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to an area of eastbound Arsenal Road (Route 30) near the Interstate 83 interchange just after 9 p.m.

The woman reportedly was walking with a friend in that area when she fell and injured herself, according a coroner's office report. Before the woman was able to get up, she was hit by the tractor-trailer as it exited off the interstate. The tractor-trailer driver did not stop at the scene after hitting the woman, the report said.

Attempts by EMS workers to revive the woman were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 717-428-1011.

More:Poor air quality expected in York County, Code Orange Day declared

More:OSHA eyes Hanover Foods, temp agency after man's death at plant

More:Unhoused in York: Wrongfully convicted, Ernie saw life through rose-colored glasses

The woman's name will be released later after more of her family members are notified, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy will be scheduled.