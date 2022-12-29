Ring in the new year with these south-central Pa. events

Another year is behind us, and most would agree it's time to bring on 2023 and all it has in store.

For those looking to do something festive to ring in the new year, The York Dispatch has you covered with this guide to all New Year's Eve events and ball drops happening around the Susquehanna Valley:

Dillsburg, York County: Pickle Drop

Family-friendly festivities start at 4 p.m. at Dillsburg Elementary School, 202 S. Chestnut St. Baby pickle drop scheduled for 7 p.m., followed by fireworks and pickle drop at midnight.

York City: White Rose Drop

York City will be kicking off 2023 with its White Rose Drop. Live music will start things off at 9:30 p.m. on Continental Square. Parking in the blocks around the square will be restricted starting at 5 p.m., with roads shutting down to traffic at 9 p.m. Free parking is available at parking garages on East Market, West King, and West Philadelphia streets.

Lancaster City: Red Rose Drop

The Red Rose Drop in Binns Park, 120 N. Queen St., returns this year. Live music and entertainment starts at 9:30 p.m.

Hershey: Hershey Kiss Raise

The 18th annual Hershey Kiss Raise is slated to start at 8 p.m. in ChocolateTown Square. Live entertainment, vendors and food. Headlining this year’s show is Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, an 11-piece, high-energy act featuring a mix of Motown, disco and rock.

Harrisburg: Strawberry Drop

The City of Harrisburg will ring in the new year with live music, fireworks and a giant strawberry. The annual Strawberry Drop will start at 9 p.m. in front of city hall, 10 N. 2nd St.

In addition to new year's drops across York County and beyond, there are several other New Year's Eve events and parties are happening:

Stern New Year's Eve Launch Party

Timeline Arcade is bringing in 2023 with the help of an iconic British spy: 007. The video game arcade, located at 54 W. Market St., is celebrating the release of a new Stern Pinball machine at their site featuring James Bond. The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m.