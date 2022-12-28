Man who died at Hanover Foods has been identified

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died at Hanover Foods on Tuesday.

Allan Offord, 59, of the 300 block of Wilson Avenue in Hanover, died early Tuesday morning after being retrieved from inside a bean hopper at the food processing plant in Penn Township.

Witnesses found Offord around 2:40 a.m. and got him out, the coroners report said.

Man killed in Hanover Foods accident was not a company employee, authorities say

After being removed from the machinery, Offord was conscious and standing, even attempting to walk, but he soon lost consciousness and could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m., the coroner's report said.

Officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are still investigating the incident, spokesperson Leni Fortson said Wednesday, adding that the man who died actually worked for a temporary employment agency and not Hanover Foods itself. Fortson could not provide the name of that temporary agency Wednesday.

Penn Township Police are currently investigating the incident. Hanover Foods has been fined twice by OSHA in the past five years for violations.

Although an autopsy has been completed, the results are pending while additional testing is conducted. Offord's cause and manner of death are still listed as pending on the coroner's report.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is made available.

