Christmas holiday crashes up in 2022, state police say

Crashes were up statewide during this year's three-day Christmas holiday, according to numbers released by Pennsylvania State Police.

There were 661 total crashes reported from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25, compared to 488 crashes during the Christmas holiday period in 2021.

In the three-county area covered by Troop J of the state police, which includes York County, there were 38 crashes during the holiday, up from the 35 reported in 2021.

There was one fatality crash reported in Troop J’s territory, a collision that killed two people. In 2021, there were no fatality wrecks reported in the three-county area during the Christmas holiday period.

Ten people were injured this year in the 38 crashes in the three-county that includes York, compared to three injuries reported last year. Two crashes were related to alcohol, which was down from the five reported in the area last year.

Statewide, there were five fatal crashes with seven people killed in 2022. There were four fatality crashes in 2021 with six people killed.

There were 113 people injured in the 661 crashes in 2022 compared to 90 in the 488 crashes last year.

There were 36 alcohol-related crashes in 2022 compared to 41 in 2021. Two of those alcohol related crashes in 2022 resulted in fatalities, compared to one in 2021.

There were 15 arrests made by Troop J for driving under the influence, the down from the 22 in 2021.

The number of overall citations handed out by troopers in Troop J was up in 2022. They handed out 59 for speed, two for child safety seat violations and five for seat belt violations. There were 276 citations handed out for other violations.

In 2021, Troop J handed out 76 speeding tickets, two child seat violations and three seat belt violations. There were 139 tickets given out for other violations.

There were 10 criminal arrests made by Troop J during the 2022 Christmas holidays, compared to 19 last year.

Statewide, there were 116 DUI arrests made, down from the 181 in 2021. There were 451 speeding violations in 2022, down from the 1,131 speeding tickets given out during the Christmas season last year.

There were 11 citations handed out statewide for child safety seat violations and 110 citations given out for seat belt violations in 2022. Those numbers are down from the 24 child seat violations and the 124 safety belt violations in 2021.

Overall citations handed out statewide for other violations were down. There were 2,248 tickets handed out for other violations in 2022, down from the 2,728 given out in 2021.