York County may ring in the New Year wet

If you have plans for New Year’s Eve in York County, you may want to bring an umbrella.

Early indications from the National Weather Service in State College are that there will be rain on Dec. 31 in York County.

There is a 60% chance for rain after 1 p.m. Saturday, and the chance of rain grows to 70% Saturday night. The high temperature is expected to be near 52 degrees and the low 44.

There's a 40% chance of rain New Year’s Day, which should be mostly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees and a low of around 41.

The New Year’s weekend temperatures are part of an overall warm up this week in York County.

After a high of 35 Tuesday and a low of 24, temperatures trend upward the rest of the week.

Here is the weather outlook for York County for the next several days:

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: It will be Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.