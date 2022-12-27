Food inspector notes crumbs in owner's beard, plus results from four other restaurants

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 12/9/2022

KINGS FRESH POULTRY AND DELI - SAMUEL R. KING - 201 MEMORY LN. - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed owner handling raw chicken, then handling money and then back raw chicken with the same gloved hand and was not washing hands and changing gloves between tasks.

Owner observed in service area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers. Also observed numerous crumbs in the owner's beard at the time of this visit.

Inspection Violations: 12/17/2022

CHUCK E. CHEESE #965 - 2801 MARKET ST. - YORK, PA

Observed food ingredient storage containers and bottles, in the prep/cook area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the coolers, baine marie units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the coolers and baine marie units, is not being date marked.

Observed the following: Ice Machine, a food contact surface, to have a pink and black mold-like substance on upper interior housing and dispensing area, and was not clean to sight and touch. Manual Can Opener with dried on food debris on the blade of the equipment.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The handwash sink in the back prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food residue in the sink.

Inspection Violations: 12/17/2022

GLOBAL CAFE - 2300 E. MARKET ST. - YORK, PA

Observed eggs stored on three shelves over ready to eat foods in the upright Blueair two door cooler in the back prep/cook area.

Too numerous to count food ingredient storage containers and bottles, in the front and back areas of the facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Observed a plastic cup, with no handle, stored inside the container of rice.

No date marking practices were observed throughout the entire facility, on commercially processed or refrigerated ready to eat foods, sauces, broth, etc.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

A small paring knife stored in a stainless container with a lid, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried on food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Six tongs in a stainless cylinder container with food debris in the bottom of the cylinder and touching the food contact surface tongs.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in prep/cook area and front serving area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Items were a case of napkins, a large plastic sleeve of plastic bottles, and a case of take-out containers.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back prep/cook area. There were no extra paper towels available. Employee took some from front hand-wash sink to fill back hand-wash sink.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Observed dry wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition hanging on the sink in the back prep/cook area.

Observed interior of Panasonic microwave oven, in back prep/coor area, with a heavy accumulation of food residue, debris on the entire interior, a non-food contact surface.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

A food employee was observed touching/cutting raw onions - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Inspection Violations: 12/17/2022

SAMURAI FUSION - 3013 E. MARKET ST. STE. 200 - YORK, PA

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Last updated entry was Nov. 14, 2022.

Observed the following: Three bus tubs full of bowls and stored under the counter with rice cookers, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue on the bowls and interior of the bus tub and was not clean to sight and touch. One cylinder container full of soup spoons, stored under the counter at the rice cooking area, with food debris on the spoons and on the interior of the cylinder container holding them. Handled chopper, cleaver and large knife, hanging on a magnetic holder in the back prep/dish washing area with heavy dried on food debris and not clean to sight or touch. Observed cleaver, three knives, and a knife sharpener with dried food debris and stored directly on a dirty shelf in the sushi area. Observed jacket, cell phone and two open drink cups on a shelf with/touching serving plates/dishes in the sushi area.

Plastic food container was observed in the hand-wash sink at the sushi station, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Paper towel dispenser was observed empty at the hand-wash sink in the sushi area.

A working container of Windex cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food, equipment in the sushi area.

No date marking practices were observed throughout the facility, on commercially processed and refrigerated ready to eat foods.

No labeling practices with the common name of the food were observed in any areas of the facility.

Food dispensing utensil in ice machine observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Numerous plastic cups, without handles, stored in all spice bins throughout the facility.

Observed 15 boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Observed employee washing cleaver, with a metal scrubbie, in slop sink in the prep/cook area and not using soap, rinse and then sanitize.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Several raw animal foods, shrimp and beef, were stored above ready to eat foods, carrots, avocados and cucumbers in the walk-in cooler. Observed raw seafood stored over ready to eat avocado and sauces in the sushi area under counter cooler. Three shelves of beef were stored over a bowl of batter in the upright Pepsi Cooler.

Observed range hood and ansel arms, over the wok/fry area, with a heavy accumulation of dust, grease, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces, but the possibility to contaminate the food being cooked below. Observed heavy buildup of dust accumulation on the condenser fan/guard in the walk-in cooler. Observed Black & Decker small oven, at sushi area, with accumulation of food debris on the interior. Shelves throughout the facility with accumulation of food debris, on non-food contact surfaces.

Inspection Violations: 12/21/2022

