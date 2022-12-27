Coroner IDs woman killed in Jackson Township house fire

A woman who died in a fire in her Jackson Township home last Thursday has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

KeShim Whiteleather, 54, was found by firefighters Thursday night in the rubble of her home in the 500 block of Rockville Road.

According to a coroner's office report, no autopsy will be performed but routine toxicology testing would be done.

The cause and manner of death are pending the results of that toxicology report, but the death is believed to be fire-related, the coroner's office said.

More:Unhoused in York: At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

More:Josh Shapiro is aiming for a reset with Pa.'s Republican legislators as he prepares to become governor

More:Food inspector notes crumbs in owner's beard, plus results from four other restaurants

The fire in Whiteleather's home broke out around 8:30 p.m., according to fire and police officials that responded to the scene. The woman's body was discovered shortly before the coroner's office was called the scene around 10:20 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded, with the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department of Spring Grove as the lead agency on the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Northern York County Regional Police is the investigating police agency.