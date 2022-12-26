Skiing, tubing open early as Roundtop, AvalancheXpress ready the slopes

While many York County residents on Christmas Day exchanged gifts and ate cookies, the folks at AvalancheXpress fired up the snow makers and prepared the mountain for an early opening.

For only the third time in its 20 years of operation, AvalancheXpress is open before the start of the new year.

AvalancheXpress is joined by other snow-based attractions around York County opening for the first time this season. Roundtop Mountain in Washington Township welcomed its first wave of skiers and snowboarders over the holiday weekend.

"To have this really early opening date is really fantastic," said Kim Carl, vice president of sales and marketing for AvalancheXpress. "It's time for people to spend and create another memory during the holiday break when they've got friends and family in town."

AvalancheXpress opened on Monday, while Roundtop Mountain started ski operations on Christmas Eve.

Roundtop Mountain, located at 925 Roundtop Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, the ski resort is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Tickets can be purchased by either visiting www.skiroundtop.com or by visiting the ticket office in person.

At AvalancheXpress, Carl said she encourages folks to purchase tickets online because there are waivers that need to be signed before tubing. This year, tickets purchased will come in the form of a QR code that can be scanned upon arrival.

Interested individuals who wish to purchase tickets for AvalancheXpress can check out all available time slots by visiting www.avalanchexpress.com. Each time slot is three hours, Carl added.

Individuals who do not have mobile or computer access can go to the AvalancheXpress pro shop in person for assistance with ticket purchases.

While AvalancheXpress and Roundtop Mountain are open, both snow sport destinations are monitoring changing weather conditions.

Temperatures at the end of the week, for example, are expected to be in the 50s with rain, according to AccuWeather.

"We're a little worried about the rain for the weekend, so we'll see," Carl said. "We'll be blowing snow at night."