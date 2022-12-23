Woman found dead after Jackson Township house fire

A 54-year-old woman was found dead after a fire Thursday night in Jackson Township.

The woman was found dead in her home in the 500 block of Rockville Road, according to a news release from the York County Coroner’s Office.

The woman’s body was found shortly before the coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene around 10:20 p.m., the release states.

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. and were on the scene for hours. According to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department, there was a report of someone trapped in the structure when the fire crews were first dispatched.

The Nashville Volunteer Fire Department was the lead fire company on the scene, although a number of fire companies responded to the scene, the coroner’s report stated.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

York County Deputy Coroners Carissa McLyman and Scott Pennewill were dispatched to the scene and certified the death. The cause of death will be released at a later time, the coroner’s office stated.

The victim’s name will be released pending the notification of next of kin.

The coroner’s office stated no autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.