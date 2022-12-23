Weather advisories: More snow, sub-zero wind chill heading for York County

Winter weather and wind chill advisories have been issued for York and surrounding counties by the National Weather Service in State College.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday while the wind chill advisory extends from 1 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Up to one inch of snow is expected from the Arctic front coming through the area with winds gusting up to 45 mph, with wind chill factors as low as 15 below zero.

In York County Friday, rain and snow showers are likely before 10 a.m. with a then a chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Areas of blowing snow are likely after 10 a.m.

Family astonished by bruises, 'welts' on 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

More:Plunging temps, 'bomb cyclone' warnings upend holiday travel plans

More:Fuel leaks into Codorus Creek from delivery truck crash: authorities

Temperatures are expected to fall to around 11 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind chill values as low as minus-10. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Roads will be slippery as a result of the precipitation from the storm, the weather service said, with blowing snow reducing visibility for drivers.

A flash freeze from the rapidly dropping temperatures Friday will lead to extremely dangerous travel conditions as road ice over from the precipitation earlier in the day.

During these extreme wind chill conditions, the American Red Cross is recommending limiting time outside.

If you do have to go outside, The Red Cross recommends dressing in layers and keeping exposed skin covered. Keep your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes covered in warm, dry clothing. These areas are the first to be at risk for frostbite.

Wear layers of loose clothing with a hat, gloves and water-resistant boots and cover your face and mouth with a scarf.

Be aware of signs hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms, the Red Cross says, includes confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering.

Hypothermia can kill you when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat and causes a dangerously low body temperature.

Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin. The nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes often are the first affected.

Weekend forecast: Friday night, there will be areas of blowing snow before midnight with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values could be as low as minus-10, with a west wind blowing between 15 and 21 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

For Christmas Eve, Saturday’s high will be near 15 with wind chill values as low as minus-15 degrees. Winds will be blowing between 16 and 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday night, the low will be around 11 degrees with a wind chill value as low as zero. Winds will blow between 13 and 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Christmas Day, the high will be near 22, with winds continuing to blow strong. Winds will be between 13 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Sunday night’s low will be around 13 degrees.