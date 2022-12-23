Missing York City juvenile found: police

A juvenile reported missing Thursday in York City has been found.

According to York City Police, Kiaraliz Quesenberry was found safe. No other details were released by police.

York City Police put out a plea to the public for assistance in finding Quesenberry after she went missing.

