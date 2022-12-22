York City Police looking for missing girl

York City Police are searching for Kiaraliz Quesenberry, who was last seen in the area of East King Street and South Sherman Street on Thursday.

Kiaraliz was wearing a light blue jacket and dark blue pants and was carrying a backpack, the same clothing as in one of the photos provided to the police. Police did not provide her age.

Anyone that has information about her whereabouts can submit a tip through Crimewatch or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also submit a tip by email to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. You can also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.