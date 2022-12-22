Santa's reindeer get clean bill of health and permits to fly across Pennsylvania

Santa’s reindeer were given a clean bill of health in preparation for their global flight on Christmas Eve.

The nine reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen and, of course, Rudolph — received a thorough check-up by State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill and the staff at ZooAmerica in Hershey.

"Despite one’s glaringly red nose and their magical ability to fly, word is that they’re in extraordinary health,” Brightbill said, during an event at HersheyPark, where the reindeer reside during their off time.

The reindeer received a certificate of veterinary inspection and permit to ship via the state Department of Agriculture, which allows them to fly from rooftop to rooftop in Pennsylvania for the purpose of toy delivery..

“Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine reindeer to take flight on Christmas Eve,” said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Thanks to Dr. Brightbill, his counterpart in the North Pole, the care of ZooAmerica veterinarians, and Santa’s due diligence, families can expect gifts under the tree Christmas morning.”

More:Notice a slowdown in US Postal Service delivery? Here's why.

Chef Lama brings authentic Indian spice, flavor to Springettsbury

Help make The York Dispatch better and be entered to win $500

The reindeer also received clearance to fly to Pennsylvania from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian.

Such certificates are required as an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture veterinarians supply these certifications for animals residing in PA before they’re transported across state lines.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.