Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions

Snow and ice in York and surrounding counties could result in hazardous conditions for drivers Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

One to 2 inches of rain combined with cold to frozen soil temperatures also could result in minor flooding issues Friday, the weather service reported.

Strong wind gusts Thursday night into Friday could make driving difficult as well. Strong gusts over 40 mph could blow around unsecured items and make driving high-profile vehicles difficult.

Plummeting temperatures Friday morning could result in a rapid freeze-up on wet roads and icy travel conditions.

Because temperatures will be very low, the potential for icy roads is high, and PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

PennDOT has been pre-treating roadways to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. Drivers may still encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. Bitterly cold temperatures combined with windy conditions will produce wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday night.

Thursday, rain, snow and freezing rain are likely before 9 a.m. with rain and snow possible after 11 a.m. with a high temperature near 45 degrees. Wind gusts up to 26 mph are possible, but little or no ice accumulation is expected. Only a half inch of snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday night, rain is expected to continue with a low of 38 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 32 mph. Precipitation amounts could be between a half and three quarters of inch.

Rain and snow are expected before 10 a.m. Friday with a chance of snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The temperature will fall to 12 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind chill values as low as minus-10 degrees. Wind gusts over 40 mph are expected. A new snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Friday night’s low will be around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as minus-10 degrees with wind gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday’s high will be near 15 degrees with wind gusts as high as 37 mph. Saturday’s low will be around 11.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 22 and a low around 12.

Monday will have a high of 26 and a low of 17.