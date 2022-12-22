Hopewell Township two-vehicle crash claims life of 23-year-old man

A 23-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Hopewell Township.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 19200 block of Barrens Road South, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.

Jacob Bertazon of Whitehall, Maryland was driving north near the intersection with Barton Circle when his vehicle crossed the center line, causing him to lose control before hitting a septic tanker truck, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release

Bertazon died at the scene. The condition of anyone else involved in the accident was not known, according to the report.

The north and southbound lanes on Barrens Road were closed from Barton Circle to Johnson Road, state police said.

York County Deputy Coroner Molly York responded to the scene to certify the death. The man died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma received in the crash.

Next-of-kin were notified of the death, but the driver’s identity won’t be released until other family members are notified.

No autopsy will be done, but a routine toxicology was taken.

