Fuel leaks into Codorus Creek from delivery truck crash: authorities

An unknown amount of diesel fuel leaked into the Codorus Creek after a sedan and a delivery truck collided early this afternoon in West Manchester Township, authorities say.

York County Department of Emergency Services received a call at about 2 p.m. about the crash on Indian Dam Rd., according to spokesperson Ted Czech.

Although no one was injured in the crash, first responders found fuel leaking into the Codorus.

After finding the leak, responders alerted the county HAZMAT team, the state Department of Environmental Protection and the York Water Company.

The story is ongoing will be updated as more information becomes available.