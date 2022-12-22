Coroner's office IDs man killed in Paradise Township crash

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Paradise Township on Tuesday night.

Adam Becker, 39, of Abbottstown, was traveling east on East Berlin Road when his truck veered off the road, causing him to lose control and crash. Becker was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over a number of times. Becker’s vehicle caught fire after it came to a rest.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, or Route 234.

Despite efforts by first responders to revive him, Becker died at the scene. He died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma received in the crash, according to the coroner's report.

Investigators were not sure if Becker was wearing a seat belt. No one else was injured in the crash, the coroner’s report said.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained,.

