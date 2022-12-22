Chef Lama brings authentic Indian spice, flavor to Springettsbury

What once housed a French bistro is now home to Chef Lama, an Indian and Nepali restaurant run by Shekhar Lama.

Hailing from eastern India, Lama has been cooking for 15 years and owned and operated restaurants in New Jersey before moving to York County.

The restaurant opened in mid-December at 3320 E. Market St., formerly the Blue Heron restaurant, and serves curry dishes with a lot of spice.

"We are famous for our chicken tikka masala and butter chicken," Lama said.

Yadu Banjara, Lama's friend and investor in the business, spoke of the restaurant's ability to provide authentic Indian food without compromising the flavor.

Banjara said he and his wife struggled to find authentic Indian food in York County for many years, he said, sometimes even going to Maryland for it.

Some ethnic restaurants may try to appeal to broader audiences and make milder food, Banjara said. Chef Lama however, can provide milder food if requested but never loses the flavor while doing so, he said.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Currently, they have a buffet in the morning and early afternoon as an opportunity to try different dishes at a low cost, Banjara said.

Lama said he plans to open a second York County location.

Lama said he is very grateful for the community members like the local zoning officer, fire chief and other officials who made establishing and opening restaurant very smooth and easy.

To see Chef Lama's full menu and for more information visit the restaurant website: https://www.cheflama.com/ or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085875373416.

