York City passes $100M budget at final meeting of the year

The York City Council passed its 2023 budget Tuesday evening, approving the addition of 13 police officers in the new year without any tax increase.

At the council meeting, amendments to the $100 million budget — which led to confusion and at times heated debate at the Dec. 6 meeting — passed unanimously.

"We're very pleased that the process is complete and we can all have a happy and peaceful holiday," Mayor Michael Helfrich said at Tuesday's meeting.

The 2023 budget was first put to a vote at the council's Dec. 6 meeting. However, after questions were raised regarding the budget process and the tense debate that transpired, the item was tabled to give the council additional time to review changes.

No additional changes were added to the amendments that were introduced at the Dec. 6 meeting and passed with little further discussion.

At the previous meeting, Council President Sandie Walker said the confusion that led to the tabled vote largely stemmed from budget hearings that were held after the mayor already had proposed a budget to council. All changes that came from the hearings had to be submitted in the form of amendments for the council to vote on.

Ultimately, however, city officials did not run up against its Dec. 31 deadline as had been in the case in recent years.

The final budget does not call for a tax increase, thanks in large part to the city's $235.3 million sale of its wastewater treatment plant to Pennsylvania American Water.

